First Alert Weather: Warm front brings us clouds and rising humidity

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The front that ushered in some drier and lower temperature air is now moving back north as a warm front. This will bring us a lot of cloud cover over the next few days. There will not be a great deal of rain associated with the front but a few sprinkles or a brief passing shower is possible. The front will clear the area by tomorrow and the increase in humidity and high temperatures will be noticed later today and, especially, tomorrow. The warmer and more humid air will linger for the workweek.
On Friday another cold front will approach and bring a chance for showers or an isolated thunderstorm to the Suncoast. This may be a stronger front and bring a bigger cooldown that lasts a few days longer. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lows in the 60′s. This is very close to the average for this time of year.
