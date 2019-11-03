Red tide found in South Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here’s a warning for beach goers in Sarasota County.
If you are heading to the beach this weekend you may want to avoid South County.
A new report that was released on Friday by Florida Fish and Wildlife says there are low to high concentrations in the southern areas of Sarasota County.
On Venice Beach, signs have been posted to warn beach goers about the respiratory irritation that can come with red tide.
“It’s a combination of a lot of different things, the physical environment, the west Florida shell, the bloom starts offshore then move inshore, have access to 13 different nutrients,” Dr. Cynthia Heil, the Director of Red Tide Institute of Mote Marine Laboratory said. “This particular year it has been right on schedule. It started in Naples and it’s slowly moving to the north.”
People are also seeing some fish kills in the area.
