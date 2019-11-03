Not Cool Yet

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A cold front that came through yesterday is stuck to the south of us right now as a stationary front. This is causing some cloudy weather and some strong winds to take place across the region. Those winds will continue tomorrow and finally die down on Monday. The warm weather will also continue until the next cold front makes its way through the area. This front is already on the move. It is now across the northern Dakotas and will be working its way across the country this week. By Friday that front will be on our doorstep and the cooler weather will make an impact on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80′s. Boaters can expect east winds around 15 knots diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas will be 1- 2 feet with a moderate chop on the Bay and inland waters. A slight chance of showers is possible late in the afternoon. The tropics are quiet.