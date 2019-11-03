New website tool released to help families compare the safety of nursing homes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deciding which nursing home to put your loved ones in can be a difficult decision, but a new website feature released this week by ‘The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ is looking to ease those fears.
They have released a new ‘consumer alert icon.'
So, when you are comparing nursing homes in the area, if you see the icon you know the homes that have been cited for abuse, neglect, or exploitation.
The ‘Nursing Home Compare Tool’ also provides information including whether a facility meets federal standards, staffing levels, and performance measures.
The icon will be updated monthly when CMS inspection results are updated.
