Florida State fires football coach Willie Taggart

Florida State Football Head Coach Willie Taggart. (Source: Florida State University)
By Associated Press | November 3, 2019 at 3:42 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 3:45 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has fired Willie Taggart one day after the Seminoles were beaten by Miami and fell closer to missing a bowl game for the second consecutive season.

Taggart was 9-12 in parts of two seasons at Florida State. He was fired Sunday.

The school says Odell Haggins has been asked to take over as interim coach and that a national search for a permanent replacement will begin immediately.

The Seminoles are 4-5 this season.

