Deputies searching for missing 26-year-old-man in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 26-year-old man who was last seen at a residence on Halloween in Bradenton.
Christopher Duval, better known as C.J., was last seen at a home at the 6000th block of 12th Street East. Deputies say that he later called his sister and indicated a desire to harm himself.
Duval is five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. According to deputies, he was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants and he is currently dealing with a medical condition.
Anyone with any information on Duval’s whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
