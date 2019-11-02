Deputies searching for missing 26-year-old-man in Bradenton

Deputies searching for missing 26-year-old-man in Bradenton
Deputies searching for missing 26-year-old-man in Bradenton (Source: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff | November 2, 2019 at 2:52 PM EDT - Updated November 2 at 2:52 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 26-year-old man who was last seen at a residence on Halloween in Bradenton.

Christopher Duval, better known as C.J., was last seen at a home at the 6000th block of 12th Street East. Deputies say that he later called his sister and indicated a desire to harm himself.

Duval is five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. According to deputies, he was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants and he is currently dealing with a medical condition.

Anyone with any information on Duval’s whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.