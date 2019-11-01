Woman pleads guilty to giving counterfeit Botox injections in Manatee County home

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman charged with performing cosmetic procedures out of her home accepted a plea deal on Thursday.
Diane Danca pleaded guilty to practicing medicine without a license and possession of a controlled substance. She'll be under community control for the next two years as part of the deal.
Danca was arrested in 2017 after investigators received an anonymous tip about a woman giving Botox injections in her Bradenton home.
Inside the home, investigators found counterfeit, imported Botox vials, medical equipment and various medicines. The bedroom in her home had been dressed up to look like a medical office.
Police seized over 100 injection records from Danca’s patients, dating back to 2011. At the time of her arrest, Danca claimed to be working under the license of another doctor.
