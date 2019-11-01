Manatee Literacy Council plans first fundraiser to fund programs that teach adults English

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On any given day, the Manatee Literacy Council has volunteers teaching up to 120 adults English.
The people learning the language are residents of Manatee County who come to the area from 38 different countries.
The non-profit organization’s office is essentially donated by the Goodwill on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
Volunteers for the Manatee Literacy Council teach Manatee County residents to read and write with two programs that offer free, one-on-one tutoring weekly.
One volunteer named Cathy is even tutoring her student, Alicia to prepare for the U.S. citizenship test.
The Manatee Literacy Council operates solely on donations.
One of their daily concerns is they don’t have enough volunteers to tutor the students.
Every week, Executive Director Lillian Santiago Bauza said they get 10 new applications for people who want to learn English, but they’re often put on a three to six month wait list because there’s such a high demand.
“We have students, believe it or not, [in] their countries, they are lawyers, doctors, engineers, but they come to this country, and because of the language and because they have to train themselves, in how it’s done for licenses or different situations, they really need this service,” Santiago Bauza said.
She also added that this service helps business in Manatee County because with trained residents, the quality of workers in different industries is improved.
On Saturday, November 2, the Manatee Literacy Council is hosting its first fundraiser at Pirate City.
Santiago Bauza says there will be live music, a silent auction and an elaborate, multi-course meal prepared by a chef with inspiration from family recipes submitted by the students.
