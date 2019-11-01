First Alert Weather: The first of a series of cold fronts moves past today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our first cold front will pass by and stall just to our south bringing a few clouds and slightly cooler temperatures today. You should also be able to notice the lower humidity by afternoon. The will not be a strong punch of cold air and our highs will be in the mid 80′s, which is still 3 or 4 degrees above the average, but a stronger front will arrive on Sunday. There will be a very slightest chance for a passing patch of drizzle before 9 AM today and the afternoon will be breezy. Overall it should be a pleasant day with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.
Saturday night into Sunday another front will pass by and it will bring another shot of cooler air for a day or two. Highs on Sunday will be near average and in the low 80′s. Skies will be mostly sunny and humidity lower. In short, Sunday is shaping up to be a beautiful day. However, if you like the warmer weather then just wait a few days because by mid-week next week the heat will return with near record highs.
