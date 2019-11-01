First Alert Weather: The first of a series of cold fronts moves past today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our first cold front will pass by and stall just to our south bringing a few clouds and slightly cooler temperatures today. You should also be able to notice the lower humidity by afternoon. The will not be a strong punch of cold air and our highs will be in the mid 80′s, which is still 3 or 4 degrees above the average, but a stronger front will arrive on Sunday. There will be a very slightest chance for a passing patch of drizzle before 9 AM today and the afternoon will be breezy. Overall it should be a pleasant day with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.