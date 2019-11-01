Drugs found while searching Charlotte County man’s home

Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for Dominic Patrick Mucci's home on Strasburg Drive in Port Charlotte. Inside the 56-year-old's home, they say they found 80 grams of methamphetamine, 15.18 grams of cannabis, 7 Quetiapine Fumarate pills, which is not a controlled substance and is obtainable only by prescription, and a firearm and ammunition.