Dredging to begin on five-mile stretch of Intracoastal Waterway in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - People around the Intracoastal Waterway in Venice and around some of the beach areas will be seeing a lot more activity, mainly from machines doing dredging.
“These are periodic maintenance operations that are aimed at maintaining the navigability of federal waterways,” said David Ruderman with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
This maintenance dredging project involves the removal of shoaled sediment that has built up over time, making it much more difficult for boaters to cruise up and down the intracoastal. The work is being done on a five-mile stretch of the waterway.
“I love it, I wish they would do more of it, especially along the shoreline,” said Mike Mitchell, a local boater.
In addition to the benefit of making the intracoastal safer for navigation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says this dredged material will end up at the shoreline of nearby beaches and the nearshore area near the Venice Inlet. This is one way to take advantage of ecosystem restoration opportunities. Many Venice residents we talked with say they are in support of this project
“I think if it improves and brings something for everybody than it’s a good thing,” said Steve, a Venice resident.
The city of Venice says this Monday the South Jetty walkway will be temporarily closed. This is so the contractor can place a dredging pipe across the Jetty. The actual dredging will begin sometime next week and the project is expected to be finished before the end of the year.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.