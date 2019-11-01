Cold front to bring a bit of a chill to Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Well, well, well, “Hotober” was the warmest on record since records began in 1911. The average temperature was 82.7 degrees for this year during the 10th month. The old mark was 80. 4 degrees in 2007.
Now that it’s over and November has started we can count on cooler weather right? Well not so fast. This weekend we will see some cooler weather but it will quickly warm back up well above average by Monday afternoon with highs next week in the upper 80′s.
The forecast for Saturday calls for partly cloudy skies with a high around 84 degrees and only a 20% chance for a passing shower later in the day as a stronger cold front moves through. The timing of the cold front will be from 4 p.m. near Manatee County and then 7 p.m. near S. Sarasota County.
This front will push through the area late in the afternoon and early evening switching the winds around to the NW at 10-15 mph and allowing the temperatures to fall into the low to mid 60′s by Sunday sunrise.
Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies once again with highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s across the area. The humidity will also drop a bit making it feel quite nice out.
The average high for early November is 82 and the low is 63. We will be bouncing back above these by Monday afternoon as the high is expected to reach into the upper 80′s by the start of the work week.
Temperatures will stay in the upper 80′s through much of next week before the next front, which is expected to move through Friday.
