VIDEO: Car crashes into pond at University Parkway and I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the third time in a week, a car has ended up in the water, this time at University Parkway and I-75.
Michael Christner captured this video around 9:30pm on October 30. In it, you can see a person perched atop a vehicle in a pond with water above the windows. Incredibly, the vehicle’s lights are still on, despite being underwater.
First responders throw the person a line and help him get out of the pond safely. ABC7 has reached out to law enforcement to learn more details about how the car ended up in the water and if the driver will face any charges.
This is the third time in a week that a car has ended up in the water.
In Venice last Thursday, a paddleboarder and kayaker sprung into action to rescue an 81-year-old woman who had been trapped in her car overnight after driving down the Higel Boat Ramp.
Then in Sarasota this past Tuesday, a woman was charged with DUI after driving into Sarasota Bay off 10th Street.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.