Sheriff deputies spend 3 days knocking on doors of registered sex offenders ahead of Halloween

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Halloween, it’s just a few hours away.
As parents prepare to send kids out trick or treating, sheriff offices across the nation are making sure kids will be going to the right doors.
Deputies in Manatee County knocked on doors of registered sex offenders alerting them not to answer doors for trick or treaters.
There are more than 500 registered sex offenders in the county.
Sheriff deputies spent much of Tuesday, Wednesday and plan to use Halloween before any activities begin to let those registered offenders know if they open a door to any trick or treaters there will be some heavy consequences.
Deputies conducted checks to make sure registered sex offenders are properly registered and in compliance with state law, county ordinance, and provisions of probation.
Those offenders are not to have anything up on their home that may lure children to their homes, whether it’s having a porch light on, Halloween decorations displayed in their yard or going as far as to hand out candy.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.