Search continues for suspect responsible for shooting death of man in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Surveillance video shows a person of interest going into an apartment belonging to Michael Briles and then seen leaving that apartment. The 30-year-old was shot and killed nearly two weeks ago at an apartment building in the 2400 block of 11th Street West.
“It’s scary, it is,” said Fred Hays, a neighbor. I mean it could happen right next door to us, you have to put yourself in their position, neighbors down there are probably frightened also."
A surveillance camera also capturing a vehicle that could be connected to the shooting. This shooting really scared one neighbor we talked with not long after it happened.
“I was in bed and I hear a shot, then after that I hear another shot, I didn’t want to come out," said Aurora Aguinaga, a neighbor. "The only thing I saw the cop just when they came in and then I went back to bed.”
Police are hopeful the surveillance video they’ve released will help capture the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of Briles. There is a $3000 reward being offered. We are waiting to receive updated information from Bradenton Police. Neighbors are also hoping to get more info from police as their entire neighborhood remains on edge.
“Police have not really released too much information about it yet," said Hays. "We don’t know what race he is or anything like that and it’s kind of scary because we don’t know what to look out for.”
If you have any more information regarding this shooting death, you’re being asked to contact Bradenton Police.
