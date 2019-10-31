Sarasota man sought in connection to theft of $1,000 in merchandise

Sarasota man sought in connection to theft of $1,000 in merchandise
Cody Pierce of Sarasota (Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff | October 31, 2019 at 11:36 AM EDT - Updated October 31 at 11:36 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is wanted in connection to the theft of more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Walmart in DeSoto County.

The sheriff's office says deputies with help from Arcadia Police took Michael Meacham of Arcadia into custody Thursday for the theft, which took place on Sunday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Cody Pierce of Sarasota.

If you have any information, you should contact the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office at 863-993-4700 or your local law enforcement agency.

Michael Meacham of Arcadia
Michael Meacham of Arcadia (Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.