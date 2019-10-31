Parents in North Port distressed to learn a sex offender has moved in by a bus stop

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port neighborhood is rattled after a sexual predator moved in off of South Chamberlain Boulevard, right near a school bus stop that picks up and drops off students of all ages.
Ryan Christopher McCann Hoffman, 33, has been convicted three times for lewd or lascivious molestation of a child between 12-15 years old. He's not allowed to live within 1,000 feet of a school, daycare facility, park or playground. But parents were shocked to learn that a school bus stop does not fall under that.
"I think we need to be able to defend the children a little bit better. Not all the time can parents be here with them, so kids are walking alone and it's dark, and some might know stranger danger, but some might not."
The Sarasota County School District tell us they are aware of this situation and are looking into alternative options for families. But in the meantime, the safety of not only the kids who get picked up and dropped off right here every day, but all students is the number one priority.
"By state statute, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office monitors all offenders and predators. However, here in North Port, we do an extra step and we attempt to visit our offenders once a month and our sexual predators twice a month," said police spokesman Josh Taylor.
Plus, the City of North Port is constantly informing residents of any new sexual offenders or predators in the area by mail, social media, and have their photos posted at the police station. And they encourage parents to use new tools available to them.
"Doing our own due diligence, to see who is in and around your community, is something we could all do at any time, and it's never been easier to find that information."
Using the sex offender registry on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website, you can find any offenders or predators by searching your neighborhood, city or county. You can then be aware of your situation and caution your children.
“Definitely have some type of safe words set up with your kids, have somebody that your kids can trust, have someone to be able to pick up and drop ff your kids at the bus stop. We all need to have some safety measures in place now.”
