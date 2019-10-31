North Port man arrested, accused of being “serial groper”

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man accused of being a "serial groper" was arrested Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested 22-year-old Dominic Sforza on three counts of battery. The sheriff's office says a tip led them to Sforza, who's accused of inappropriately touching women in public places, including the parking lots of large stores.
The North Port Sun reports Sforza was a Target employee at the store on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers. That's where one of the attacks allegedly took place.
Other alleged attacks took place at a Publix on Daniels Parkway and a Dollar Tree store on South Tamiami Trail, according to the paper, which says a woman also reported a man approaching her at a McDonald's on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and asking for "a kiss."
The victims identified Sforza as their attacker and he was taken into custody.
He has since been released on bond.
