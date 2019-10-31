First Alert Weather: Many in Florida will see October finish in the top 5 or 10 warmest ever

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This last day of October will be warm, abnormally warm with records possibly broken in many locations. The Suncoast is unlikely to be warm enough to end October as an all-time record-breaking month, we will be in the top four or five. The humidity will likely spike this afternoon as winds shift to the southwest off Gulf waters. This will be in response to an approaching cold front. This front will also increase our cloud cover, which will be important to the trick or treaters because the only moonlight will be from a sliver of a moon blocked by those building clouds. A few of the clouds could also produce a passing shower or sprinkle but the total rain will be on the light side and isolated. Watch for the winds to pick up a bit overnight.