First Alert Weather: Many in Florida will see October finish in the top 5 or 10 warmest ever

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This last day of October will be warm, abnormally warm with records possibly broken in many locations. The Suncoast is unlikely to be warm enough to end October as an all-time record-breaking month, we will be in the top four or five. The humidity will likely spike this afternoon as winds shift to the southwest off Gulf waters. This will be in response to an approaching cold front. This front will also increase our cloud cover, which will be important to the trick or treaters because the only moonlight will be from a sliver of a moon blocked by those building clouds. A few of the clouds could also produce a passing shower or sprinkle but the total rain will be on the light side and isolated. Watch for the winds to pick up a bit overnight.
Tomorrow will be breezy as winds shift to the north. We will have more sunshine and with the north wind a lower humidity afternoon. Rain chances will diminish over the next few days and a second cold front on Sunday will lower our temperatures to the low 80′s in the afternoon and mid 60′s at night. We will warm back up by mid-week next week.
