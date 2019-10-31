Cold front to bring a bit of Fall to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Finally “Hotober” is over. The high on Thursday was 89 degrees one degree shy of tying the old mark set back in 1919 and 1959.
November will start on a slightly cooler note with highs in the low to mid 80′s as winds will whip around to the north and bring in some drier air as well.
Look for partly cloudy skies with a high around 84 degrees and winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. Friday night looks good with generally fair skies and lows in the upper 60′s.
The weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice with another cold front moving through late Saturday. This secondary front will bring even cooler weather our way on Sunday.
Saturday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80′s with a 30% chance for a shower or two as the front moves through late in the day.
Saturday night partly cloudy breezy and cooler with a low in the mid 60′s. Sunday plenty of sunshine and a high of only 81 expected.
We will see a quick warm-up by Monday with highs back into the mid to upper 80′s.
