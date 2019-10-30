21-year-old driver survives horrifying crash on SR70 where semi, second vehicle hit car

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Video shot by Naomi Tribulan shows the scene of a horrifying crash Monday night around 8 o’clock at State Road 70 and Verna Bethany Road in Myakka City.
A 21-year-old woman is inside a crushed car, somehow surviving the wreck.
“Getting there and hearing her voice and she was alive was a miracle,” said Tribulan.
Florida Highway Patrol says the woman was getting ready to turn onto Verna Bethany Road when a tractor trailer slammed into the back of her car and then another vehicle also struck her car. Witnesses say emergency crews used the jaws of life to free her from the vehicle.
FHP says the driver of the semi may have been distracted.
“There was something that definitely took this driver’s eyes off of the roadway, whether he drives this way all the time is something I am unaware of but he certainly wasn’t paying attention last evening,” said Trooper Kenn Watson, Spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol.
People who drive this road or live nearby say this is a dangerous intersection that has seen it’s fair share of crashes. There’s hope after this crash that a traffic light, stop sign or turning lane can be installed to make it safer.
“Something’s got to be done, something has to be done,” said Tribulan.
We’re being told the young woman suffered a fractured bone around her shoulder area and bruised lungs. She’s expected to be okay. No other injuries were reported.
The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing with their investigation. They are still deciding whether charges will be filed.
