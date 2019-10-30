Popular libraries in North Port, downtown Sarasota to temporarily close for upgrades

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two popular libraries in Sarasota County will be temporarily closed over the next couple of months.
The North Port Public Library in North Port will be closed beginning Nov. 25 as the building undergoes interior cosmetic changes, upgrades to lighting and installation of a new chiller and air handling system. The county says these are the three closest libraries to use in the interim:
- Francis T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice, served by SCAT route 16.
- Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, served by SCAT route 9.
- Elsie Quirk Public Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, served by SCAT route 16.
The Selby Public Library in downtown Sarasota will be closed beginning Dec. 15 as the building undergoes similar upgrades and these are the three closest libraries to use in the interim:
- Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota, served by SCAT route 7.
- Fruitville Public Library, 100 Coburn Road, served by SCAT route 1.
- Gulf Gate Public Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., served by SCAT routes 5 and 6.
Limited services will be available at both libraries during the upgrades from 10am until 5pm, Monday through Saturday, and will include hold pick-up, materials return and reference assistance.
Full library services are expected to resume at both locations in early January 2020.
