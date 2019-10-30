One more day of heat and then slightly cooler weather moves in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three days in a row we have beaten or tied the record for the day this week. On Wednesday we warmed to 91 degrees tying the old mark set back in 2009.
Looks like we will have a chance of setting a new record again on the last day of “Hotober”. The temperature to beat is 90 degrees set back in 1959.
We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a high of 90 degrees with a heat index nearing 100 in the mid afternoon. There is a 30% chance for a late day shower or two.
For your trick-or-treat evening forecast expect temperatures around 7 p.m to be in the low to mid 80′s in most places and feels like temperature in the low 90′s. There is a small chance for a brief shower or two but most areas will stay dry.
Friday expect to see an increase in some clouds as the first of two cold fronts move through. This front will bring a 30% chance for some scattered showers with it. Winds will switch around to the NW then N through the day keeping things a bit cooler with highs in the low to mid 80′s.
Saturday expect a cooler start with lows finally in the 60′s in most places still near 70 at the area beaches. Look for partly cloudy skies through the day with a 20% chance for some rain. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80′s. Not bad uh?
Another shot of cooler air moves in late Saturday as another cold front will move through. Expect some cloudiness on Sunday as the front slowly moves south. We should see highs only in the upper 70′s to low 80′s here along the Suncoast.
This cooling trend will not stick around very long as highs are once again expected to go above average by Monday.
The 17th named storms of the season has formed well out in the Atlantic. Rebekah is a sub-tropical low and could get some tropical characteristics on Thursday. It is not a concern to any land areas at this time.
