It’s been a record-breaking sea turtle nesting season in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sea turtle nesting season ends on October 31st.
This year's sea turtle nesting season in Sarasota County, which started early back in April, was record-breaking. The county saw the most amount of sea turtle nests it has seen in the last 38 years. As of last week, it was reported in Sarasota county that there was 5,108 nests. Compare that to last year where there was a total of 3,143 nests for the whole season.
Mote Marine Lab also reported that they saw a record number of female sea turtles nesting this year. Female sea turtles nest every two to three years, so a lot of the turtles that nested this year are the ones who nested back in 2016. That year was the last time the county had a record-breaking year.
The type of turtle nests that have been found on the beaches from Longboat Key down to Venice include Loggerhead nests, Green nests, as well as other nests.
Once the season wraps up, Mote will release the official number of nests found in Sarasota County this year.
