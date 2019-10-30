I-75 South closed near Punta Gorda after trailer overturns

A trailer crashed on I-75 South, spilling asphalt sealant (Source: Charlotte County Fire and EMS)
By ABC7 Staff | October 30, 2019 at 4:04 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 4:19 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heads up drivers if you’re heading south on I-75.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS says a trailer hauling polyurethane, which is used to seal asphalt driveways, overturned at the Highway 17/Duncan Road exit on I-75 South. That’s near Punta Gorda.

The accident happened around 3:25pm on Wednesday and caused around 250 gallons of the sealant to spill onto the highway. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

A trailer spilled sealant on I-75 South near Punta Gorda, closing the highway (Source: Charlotte County Fire and EMS)
A trailer spilled sealant on I-75 South near Punta Gorda, closing the highway (Source: Charlotte County Fire and EMS)
A trailer spilled sealant on I-75 South near Punta Gorda, closing the highway (Source: Charlotte County Fire and EMS)

Crews spread dirt and absorbent material across the tacky liquid and are waiting on equipment to scrape the roadway clean. Florida Highway Patrol says in the meantime, traffic is being diverted off I-75 South at Highway 17/Duncan Road.

For updates on the status of the road, check the Florida Department of Transportation website.

A trailer crashed on I-75 South, spilling asphalt sealant (Source: FDOT)

