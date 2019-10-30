First Alert Weather: Well above average heat expected again today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The combination of sunny skies and high humidity will once again make for a very warm and sticky afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 90′s and rainfall will be hard to find. The humidity will help the atmosphere hang on to the heat once the evening turns dark and overnight lows will also be well above average. For trick or treat time tomorrow the temperatures will range from 86 to 83 with a sprinkle or fast passing shower possible. There will only be a sliver of a moon under a partly cloudy sky so street illumination will be provided exclusively by artificial lighting.