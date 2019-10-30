First Alert Weather: Well above average heat expected again today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The combination of sunny skies and high humidity will once again make for a very warm and sticky afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 90′s and rainfall will be hard to find. The humidity will help the atmosphere hang on to the heat once the evening turns dark and overnight lows will also be well above average. For trick or treat time tomorrow the temperatures will range from 86 to 83 with a sprinkle or fast passing shower possible. There will only be a sliver of a moon under a partly cloudy sky so street illumination will be provided exclusively by artificial lighting.
We will see a cold front aproach the state Thursday and pass by us on Friday. This front will bring a minor cooldown on Friday and Saturday with another cold front dropping the temperatures further on Sunday. Sunday and Monday temperatures will be seasonably in the low 80′s for highs and upper 60′s for lows.
