Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Sarasota Bay

By Christina Heflin | October 29, 2019 at 11:33 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 8:30 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was arrested Tuesday night after police say she was driving drunk when she crashed into Sarasota Bay.

Police say the woman drove west on 10th Street and right into the water. She was able to get out of the car and police say she was drunk.

The woman was arrested for DUI and taken to the Sarasota County Jail. Her identity has not been released.

The vehicle was removed from the water.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and officers are trying to put together what led up to the crash.

