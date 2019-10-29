Summer like pattern to continue with more record high temperatures possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Summer just keeps going and going this year. The record breaking high of 92 on Monday was just one of many this October.
We could see another couple of days with highs in the low 90′s across the Suncoast through Wednesday. There will also be a slight chance for a few late day storms each day as the sea breeze develops each afternoon.
This start to change as we close out the month. In fact a cold front will move in on Saturday bringing with it some cooler air for the weekend especially on Sunday.
We will see temperatures on Sunday in the low 80′s. Typically this time of year the high is around 83 with a low of 64.
Through Friday expect highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s and lows in the low to mid 70′s well above average.
The rain chance will be at 30% through Friday for mainly scattered showers each afternoon.
