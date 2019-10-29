Selby Gardens expansion plans now in front of Sarasota City Commissioners

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large crowd tonight on both sides of the issue. They were having their voices heard at the Sarasota City Commssion regarding the expansion plans for Selby Gardens.
Selby Gardens is proposing a five-story garage and rooftop restaurant. That taking center stage in front of commissioners, following the planning board’s recommendation to move ahead with the 92-million dollar project.
“We want to make sure that Sarasota has a Selby Gardens in the downtown area on the Bayfront," said Lynn Bates, Vice President for External Relations at Selby Gardens. "We have 6000 petitions in favor of our support, so we know there is support out there for this plan.”
Supporters say this expansion will make Selby Gardens an even more attractive destination for locals and visitors. Opponents say a structure of this magnitude doesn’t belong in their neighborhood.
“We have great concerns about the scale of the parking garage, the restaurant and the events that could happen there and the traffic,” said Barbara May, a neighbor.
City commissioners listening to people for it and against it, all day long and into night. There were so many people giving their input that they could not finish the discussion and make a decision tonight. This would need a vote of four to one in favor of the proposal for it to go to the state for approval. Then it would have to come back to the city for a final approval.
The next meeting on all this will take place on Tuesday, November 5th at 1:30 at city hall in Sarasota.
