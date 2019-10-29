Record heat again on Wednesday but cooler over the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - I would venture a guess and say that Oct. will go down as the warmest on record. If it turns out not to be the case it will be very close. There were two record highs last week and two already this week.
Today’s high are SRQ was 92 degrees eclipsing the old mark of 90 set back in 1995. The lows have been well above average as well. The average high 83 and the low 64 for this time of year.
It really has been an extended summer throughout much of this Fall. Think about it how nice it would be to have a day with highs in the low to mid 80′s and a cool low of 64.
Well you may get your wish this weekend as a couple of cold fronts move through the area. One moves through late Friday and cools things just a little on Saturday and a bigger push of cool dry air settles in late Saturday.
This should make for some pleasant temperatures but we may see some cloudy skies now and again through the weekend. The high on Saturday expected to be around 85 and on Sunday 80. Now that’s more like it.
Quickly that front moves back northward as a warm front and brings the temperatures back above average for Monday and Tuesday so enjoy it while it lasts.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.