Police investigating a shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are actively investigating a shooting that took place in Bradenton on Monday evening.
Police say that they responded on scene at the 1900 block of 6th Avenue East around 5:45 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.
Police say that when they arrived on scene they learned about suspects that were seen shooting into a vehicle at that location.
No one was injured, but several homes were hit.
Anyone who has any information about this incident should call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or send an email to this website.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by remaining anonymous, Anonymous E-Tips can also be sent to the Manatee Crime Stoppers website.
