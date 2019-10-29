MCSO says there’s a high demand for their active shooter response classes

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -It's something people of all ages worry about, what would they do in an active shooter situation?
Manatee County Sheriff's Office hosts active shooter response classes to give people the information they need to know.
In the class people will learn about the personality traits of potential active shooters, what to do if you’re ever in that situation, and what to expect once law enforcement arrives on scene. The classes also emphasize the importance of situational awareness.
"You look for exits, you unfortunately have to think about what do I have available as a weapon to myself. And then if I can't get out, what would I do, where would I go, how could I hide, what could I hide behind," said Manatee County Sheriff's Office Lt. Robert Andrews.
The sheriff's office recently announced they would be hosting two of these public classes in the month of November and both filled up in a matter of days. Each class holds up to 45 people. Because of the high demand, the sheriff's office is considering hosting another class in December.
If you’d like to be put on the wait list for the the next class, reach out the the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 Ext. 2500.
