Man arrested after hitting girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend with car

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested a 22-year-old man after he hit his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend with his car.
Deputies say that Isaac Loviglio dropped off his girlfriend and her children at the Safe Children’s Coalition at the 5700th block of Manatee Avenue West so that they could visit with her ex-boyfriend and the children’s father, Kaliff La Pread.
According to deputies, Loviglio stayed in his vehicle his girlfriend and her children got out where they greeted by La Pread.
Deputies say that La Pread said that he was standing approximately 30 feet away from Loviglio’s car in the parking lot when Loviglio accelerated quickly towards him and struck him with the front bumper of the car to the side of the knee. Police say that when La Pread stood up he saw the car circling back around and coming back towards him and he was struck in his knees by the front bumper again. This caused him to fall onto the car hood before rolling off to the pavement.
La Pread was transported to the hospital and police located Loviglio at his parent’s home which is not to far from where the incident took place.
Deputies say that when they arrived they noticed that Loviglio’s car had front end damage and something that appeared to be a black shoe mark on the hood of the car.
Police say that Loviglio said that he had previously been involved in a fight with La Pread and was punched by him a few months back. According to police, he said that he was scared because La Pread is much larger than he is and that he began approaching the the front of the car with his arms raised because he was upset.
Deputies say that Loviglio said that he began to inch forward with his car and only intended to “bump” La Pread out of the way and that he circled around because he wanted to make sure everyone was okay.
According to police, Loviglio noticed La Pread standing up again and he felt that he had no where else to go so hit him again before leaving the parking and not returning.
Loviglio was arrested, transported to the Manatee County Jail, and is facing a felony charge of a person using a deadly weapon.
