Man arrested after hitting girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend with car

Deputies say that La Pread said that he was standing approximately 30 feet away from Loviglio’s car in the parking lot when Loviglio accelerated quickly towards him and struck him with the front bumper of the car to the side of the knee. Police say that when La Pread stood up he saw the car circling back around and coming back towards him and he was struck in his knees by the front bumper again. This caused him to fall onto the car hood before rolling off to the pavement.