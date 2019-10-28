SRQ more flights expand opportunities

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is set to launch 11 new flight destinations this Fall. On Sunday, one of those flights made it for the first time to the Suncoast.
“It was pretty exciting,” said Rob Cohen.
United Airlines non stop flight from Washington Dulles International Airport touched down at SRQ for the first time Sunday morning.
Passengers Rob Cohen and Harriet Ambrose were there to experience it.
“It’s nice to come to the local airport,” said Cohen.
While they’re visiting, they’re also looking into bringing new opportunities for their businesses.
“I work in the financial services area and I hope to bring our brokers and agents. It’s a nice area and it’s kind of untapped right now because the meetings that we had. The meetings that we had were in the Tampa area,” he said.
“Any time you can add a nonstop flight like a destination like Washington D.C., it helps us diversify our offering,” said Elliott Falcione, Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director.
Officials from the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and Visit Sarasota were there to welcome the passengers and began their tour of the Suncoast in the Ringling Museum.
“We have found that 60% of these meeting planners we bring to town wind up booking business for us,” said Virginia Haley of Visit Sarasota.
This route is one of the 11 new flights launching this fall at SRQ.
Washington Dulles (IAD) on United Airlines
Trenton (TTN) on Frontier Airlines
Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) on Sun Country Airlines
Knoxville (TYS) on Allegiant Air
Des Moines (DSM) on Allegiant Air
Rockford (RFD) on Allegiant Air
Flint (FNT) on Allegiant Air
Fort Wayne (FWA) on Allegiant Air
Louisville (SDF) on Allegiant Air
St. Louis/Belview (BLV) on Allegiant Air
South Bend (SBN) on Allegiant Air
“We’ll be breaking ground on a 252-room full-service Sheraton hotel that will attach to our convention center and the county board of commissioners are considering expanding that convention center,” said Falcione.
“We want to show them how easy it is for them to have meetings here in our region,” said Haley.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.