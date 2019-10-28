Rep. Katie Hill resigns from Congress amid allegations of inappropriate relationships with staffers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following allegations of inappropriate sexual relations with a congressional staffer, Rep. Katie Hill announced her resignation from Congress Sunday night.
According to ABC News, Hill said in a statement, “It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.”
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.