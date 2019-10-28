Next Phase of Road Bond Project begins in Venice.

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Just when residents thought the construction was over, more projects are set to begin today in Venice. However, the good news is that by August of 2020, more than 70 roads throughout the city will be repaved and improved.
The project that starts tonight is actually a continuation of the road projects that took place throughout the last year in Downtown Venice. The $18 million dollar road bond approved by voters back in 2016 gave the city a deadline of three years to use those funds on road improvements. That’s why the project was split up into three separate phases: The Downtown Beautification Project, which has now been fully completed, and then the two resurfacing projects in different areas of the city.
Tonight, work will begin on nine miles of road in the Industrial Park off of Knights Trail Road— including Triple Diamond Boulevard and Technology Drive. In addition to those, roads will be resurfaced in a portion of Bird Bay Village South and San Marco Drive on the Island of Venice. The majority of the work will be happening overnight, but there will always be at least one lane of traffic open at all times.
“It’s really important to get our infrastructure up to current standards and in good condition, and by doing this large road bond project, we were able to get a lot of infrastructure improvements done in a short period of time,” City of Venice Engineer, Kathleen Weeden, explained.
The last part of the road bond project will be replacing the entire Capri Isles Bridge, but that won’t be happening until late next year.
