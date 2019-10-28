Motorcyclist critically injured after a traffic accident in Bradenton on Sunday

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 58-year-old Bradenton man was critically injured on Sunday evening after being involved in a car crash on U.S. 41 and 58th Avenue West.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident took place around 8:15 p.m.
Troopers say that a 23-year-old driver of a 2013 Nissan Versa was traveling northbound on U.S. 41 in the continuous left turn lane and making a left turn towards the driveway access of a shopping center at the 5800th block of 14th Street West This is when the front end of the the 58-year-old man’s 2014 HD motorcycle collided with the right rear side of the Nissan.
After the impact, the 23-year-old driver of the Nissan rotated the car and came to a stop in the eastbound lane of the driveway access of the shopping center.
The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in a nearby right southbound lane.
He was transported to Blake Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.
