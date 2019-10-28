Money saving Monday: Saving on your daily commute

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Around 115 million Americans commute to work each day. The average American will spend between $6,000 and $7,000 a year to drive to and from work. But, a person could save money on their commute if they switch up the way they get to work.
If someone lives close to work they should consider walking or biking to work instead of driving. Taking public transportation, depending on how far someone has to travel, could cost less as well.
People commuting should also consider carpooling. Carpooling with just one other person will cut a person's yearly cost on commuting by half, so the average person will spend about $3,000 per year instead of about $6,000 per year. If a person is looking to find someone to carpool with they can use apps like UberPool and Waze Carpool. UberPool allows a person to share their ride with someone else going to the same area. Waze Carpool looks for people nearby who are going to the same area and lets a person select if they want to be the driver or tag along in someone else's car. The price is split down the middle for gas and tolls.
Commuters should also checkout the website rideshare.org. The website allows people to enter where they are traveling to and compare which mode of transportation will be the cheapest and fastest.
