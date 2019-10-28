Money saving Monday: Saving on your daily commute

People commuting should also consider carpooling. Carpooling with just one other person will cut a person's yearly cost on commuting by half, so the average person will spend about $3,000 per year instead of about $6,000 per year. If a person is looking to find someone to carpool with they can use apps like UberPool and Waze Carpool. UberPool allows a person to share their ride with someone else going to the same area. Waze Carpool looks for people nearby who are going to the same area and lets a person select if they want to be the driver or tag along in someone else's car. The price is split down the middle for gas and tolls.