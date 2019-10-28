First Alert Weather: Hot and humid weather continues on the Suncoast this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure builds in from the south and a warm front hangs to our north with the Suncoast caught up in a hot and humid air mass today and for most of the week. The warm front will continue to lift north as our winds shift to the southeast tomorrow and that will keep us in slight rain chances for the next few days. The cold front that we have been tracking since last week looks like it will hang up for a few days to the north and arrive on Suncoast Thursday. However, the front’s cooler and drier air will be washing out and not bring significant changes until the weekend.