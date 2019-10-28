District to fire Sarasota County School COO after report concludes he sexually harassed his assistant

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District has notified its chief operating officer that his contract will be terminated after a months-long investigation into sexual harassment allegations was finalized.
Sproat Workplace Investigations, operated by Vicki Sproat, was hired by the Sarasota County School Board to investigate claims made by Cheraina Bonner against her boss, COO and assistant superintendent, Jeffrey Maultsby.
Bonner was Maultsby’s assistant and says she was sexually harassed then faced discrimination and retaliation when she reported the harassment to the District’s Superintendent, Dr. Todd Bowden.
Sproat took numerous depositions and poured over 800 text messages and videos. Sproat’s 118-page report concluded there is enough evidence that Maultsby did sexually harass Cheraina Bonner and that he did create a hostile work environment.
Sara Blackwell, Bonner’s attorney, said Maultsby sent a text message that stated “snitches get stitches” to Bonner. The investigator found it reasonable for Bonner to interpret that text, as well as an article he sent her of a whistleblower’s murder, to be threatening of retaliation.
When Bonner went to Dr. Bowden with her fears, Blackwell said Sproat found enough evidence to determine Dr. Bowden failed to adequately address the allegations, despite his claims he acted accordingly when presented with the details.
“That’s a huge issue,” Sara Blackwell, the attorney representing Bonner, said. "He is the head of the entire school system of the entire school system of the County of Sarasota. We have enough integrity and enough truth and care for our teachers and students that we don’t want a leader who lies under oath.”
Blackwell says Bonner endured the sexual harassment for eight or nine months and Maultsby sent threatening text messages in April, when he learned Bonner intended to file a complaint. In April, Bonner went to Dr. Bowden but Blackwell says nothing happened until May, when Bonner filed a report with the sheriff’s office.
Even then, it wasn’t until June that Maultsby was placed on leave. He’s still collecting a $183,000 salary, according to the school district.
He will have 15 days to respond to the district’s decision to terminate his contract and appeal the move.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.