Bradenton home catches on fire while family is away on vacation

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - There is an active fire that has occurred at a home in Bradenton.
The fire is taking place at a home at the 3200th block of 14th Avenue Northwest.
Firefighters arrived on the scene and smoke and were seen coming from the home.
There was not anyone inside of the home during the fire and there were not any injuries to anyone. ABC7 crew members spoke with a nearby neighbor who said that the family is not at home and is away on vacation.
We are unsure on what caused the fire and there is no word on how much damage was done nor the estimated cost.
We have a crew on scene that is still gathering further information.
