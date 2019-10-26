New Corvette revealed on the Suncoast

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast car enthusiasts getting a first look at the new Corvette on Friday.
Cox Chevrolet in Bradenton showing off the new mid-engine sports car, which is a radical change from all previous front- engined Corvettes.
What’s known as America’s Sports Car will have just under 500 Horsepower and start at about $60,000 dollars. Cox has already taken dozens of reservations for the new car.
“Hundreds and hundreds of people reached out before it was unveiled on our Facebook page last night with 15,000 views before the event [Friday]. There’s a lot of demand. The last time we did a reveal it was for the C7 previous generation and we had around 500 in attendance. Today we’re expecting 1,000 or slightly over,” said Chris Cox, President and CEO of Cox Chevrolet.
New Corvettes should start to be delivered to dealerships late this year or early 2020.
