May need the umbrella at times this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible over the weekend as there will be plenty of moisture in place. With just enough daytime heating we will see some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developing mainly in the afternoon moving from the SE to the NW.
Temperatures will remain warm and it will stay muggy. We broke another record on Friday with the high reaching 93 degrees. The old mark was 91. That is two days in a row where the temperature broke the record for the day.
The high will be in the upper 80′s both on Saturday and Sunday with a feels like temperature in the mid to upper 90′s. The rain chance for Saturday and Sunday around 40% for mainly afternoon and evening storms scattered about. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies through the weekend.
A frontal system approaching will lose a lot of its punch as it settles in across Cent. Florida. This front will not sweep through our area, but instead remain stationary to our north which will keep things warm and muggy through Tuesday.
A series of weak disturbances will move across the state and bring a chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms over the weekend. With the atmosphere juiced up expect some of the storms to bring some heavy rainfall at times.
A 40% chance for rain will stay with us through Tuesday and then things will start to dry out in time for Halloween. Temperatures will stay well above seasonal averages through Thursday and then a slight cooling trend will commence.
In the Tropics we are watching two new named storms. Tropical storm Olga will make landfall on Saturday into LA and bring a lot of rain and possible tornadoes to the lower MS Valley. This system will not have an impact on our weather as it races to the mid west on Sunday.
Pablo has formed way out in the E. Atlantic near the Azores. This storm will continue to move to the NE and eventually weaken as it moves over some cooler water.
