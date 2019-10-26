Deputies searching for missing 35-year-old woman in Bradenton

Deputies searching for missing 35-year-old woman in Bradenton
Deputies searching for missing 35-year-old woman in Bradenton (Source: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff | October 26, 2019 at 12:07 AM EDT - Updated October 26 at 12:07 AM

BRAdENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 35-year-old woman in Bradenton.

Deputies say that Darlean Diaferio was last seen at the Prodigal Daughters Recovery Home around 4:45 p.m. on Friday.

Police say that they were told by staff members that Diaferio was upset and indicated that she may harm herself.

She was last seen wearing a teal shirt, black leggings and creme-colored slide shoes.

Anyone with information on Diaferio’s whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.