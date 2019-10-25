VIDEO: Police searching for suspect in a murder investigation in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is searching for the suspect in a murder investigation in Bradenton and they now surveillance video that is related to this case.
The video is two segments. The first shows a vehicle that police are attempting to identify.
The second and third segment shows an unknown person enter and exit the the apartment where the crime took place.
Police say that they believe the person is the suspect who murdered the victim, Michael Briles.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9356 or email the information to this website.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web to the Manatee Crime Stoppers website.
