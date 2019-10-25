Teen-aged Florida gamer accused of making violent, disturbing threats

“I’ve tried looking on the positive side before, but every time I did, I got so confident, so happy, I felt so good, and I do feel great, just to have it ripped away by somebody whoes [who is] either a di** to me, broke up with me, makes fun of me etc, and at this point I’ve given up, and there’s nothing left for me but anger depression and suicide....I hate to sound dark...but...sometimes with this whole Hyperion thing, I feel like if I ever took over the world every person that treated me like shit I would take them and make them suffer and make them have a slow death, and I would enjoy every single minute of it, that’s why I hide myself behind Handsome Jack, cause at this point that’s all I really feel like, a Handsome Jack, being betrayed by everyone and being wronged by everyone over and over again till it drives me insane, and right now, I got nothing that makes me happier right now but death, or to make those assholes suffer, that’s all I got right now...”