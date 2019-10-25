Sarasota Orchestra continues their search for permanent home, city wants them to stay in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Orchestra wants to keep playing music at a new permanent location.
They’re hoping that happens much sooner than later.
“We’re looking at a range of possibilities and looking at any possibility,” said Joseph McKenna.
There’s urgency in the voice of McKenna, President and CEO of the Sarasota Orchestra. He tells us because of their tremendous growth over the years, it’s critical the orchestra finds a permanent place to call home.
“We have a big orchestra playing in a small space, so when we say our needs are urgent, they truly are," said McKenna. "We’re operating in a very constrained paradigm and that’s part of what we also need to change, so our musicians can flourish, our programs can evolve and our community reach it’s next level of artistic evolution.”
Currently the orchestra rents space at six different locations. Their offices in front of the Van Wezel also serves as a small performing hall which seats a few hundred people. Proposed plans to build their home at Payne Park was met with opposition from neighbors and tennis players and was shot down by the city commission. Earlier this week, the commission pushing for a resolution to keep the orchestra within Sarasota City limits.
“The city commission unanimously behind the symphony orchestra, we want them to stay," said Tom Barwin, City Manager for Sarasota. "There are several good options in the community and they’ve been a vital part of this community for 70 years”
One option being talked about is the Sarasota Fairgrounds. The orchestra says they are exploring all possibilities including outside of Sarasota, but they are happy to hear the city wanting to do what they can to keep them in the city. They’ve been keeping an open dialogue with the city manager in recent months.
“We feel that support from the city manager and embrace that, so the most important thing I think is to do what’s really best for the community, find the right place for this music center,” said McKenna.
The city says that they will be talking all about this at a future meeting. It’s not yet known exactly when that meeting will take place.
