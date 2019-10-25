Sarasota man accused of abusing 13-month-old child arrested again, this time for sexual battery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man already accused of physically abusing a 13-month-old child has been arrested again, this time on charges of sexual battery.
William Murphy, 42, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12.
The sheriff’s office says Murphy was originally arrested Sunday and charged with child abuse after a staff member at Sarasota Memorial Hospital alerted them after medical personnel found bruising to the victim’s scalp, head, ears, neck and cheek.
Staff found 38 bruises on the victim’s head, 19 bruises on the victim’s right forearm and fingers, 14 bruises on the victim’s abdomen and an abrasion to the victim’s tongue, as well as bruising and redness to the victim’s genital area. Staff found some of the bruising was consistent with compression injuries.
Deputies spoke with the victim’s mother Sunday, who said Murphy watched her children Saturday evening while she was at work. She said she noticed bruising on her child when she returned around 11:30pm but Murphy denied injuring the child.
Deputies accompanied by a Department of Children and Families investigator spoke with the victim’s 5-year-old sibling on Sunday, who told them that Murphy dropped and kicked the 13-month-old child.
Investigators say Murphy denied abusing the child, but the sheriff's office says there was no one else in the home and he was solely responsible for the children's care.
Murphy was arrested around 8am on Sunday. He was later released on a $25,000 bond.
On Wednesday, the victim was brought to the Child Advocacy Center, where two nurses examined the victim and determined the victim had been sexually abused. Murphy was arrested for a second time and charged with sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12.
He is currently being held on a $300,000 bond.
