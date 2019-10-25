‘No Swim’ advisory issued for Bayfront Park North in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A no swim advisory has been issued for Bayfront Park North in Bradenton.
Florida Department of Health in Manatee County officials received testing results from Bayfront Park North on Octorber 21st and 23rd that displayed an elevated level of enterococci bacteria.
The advisory will be in effect until the water meets Environmental Protection Agency safety guidelines.
While under the advisory, officials say that water contact should be avoided to prevent any risks of infectious diseases to humans.
Other water recreation areas in Manatee County are not currently under advisory.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.