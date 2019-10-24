First Alert Weather: Rising rain chance and rising humidity this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We broke a record for our high temperatures yesterday and that trend for warm days will continue today and into the weekend. Our skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a rain chance just a little higher than yesterday. The motion of the storms will be about the same as yesterday. As we move into the weekend the chance of rain will increase as winds shift to the south and moisture increases. Sunday rain chance jumps to 50%-60% for afternoon and evening storms.
A cluster of clouds back to the west in the Gulf waters may briefly become a depression before it is absorbed by a cold frontal system marching eastward through the deep south. The system will spread wide-spread rains through the deep south and Ohio Valley and drag a cool front closer to Florida by the weekend. This will cause a slight uptick in our afternoon winds on Saturday and boaters should get the latest forecasts tomorrow.
